EUR Exclusive: Public Enemy DJ Terminator X Spills the Tea on Chuck D & Flava Flav Beef / WATCH

*In an EURweb.com exclusive with radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers, legendary DJ Terminator X, born Norman Rogers, says the Chuck D/Flava Flav beef over using Public Enemy’s name last spring was most likely a hoax and “the beef has been squashed.”

The beef seemed real after Public Enemy announced they are permanently “moving forward” without Flava Flav, firing one of hip-hop’s most memorable hype men after more than 35 years last year. The abrupt dismissal came just two days after the rapper sent a cease and desist order to the Bernie Sanders concert where Public Enemy was going to perform accusing the campaign of using the hype man’s “unauthorized likeness, image, and trademarked clock.”

Flava Flav also had lawsuits against the group alleging he didn’t get his full due of profits. Terminator X, who is not performing with the group now, says “the beef has been squashed and was probably a publicity stunt.”

Terminator X, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and winner of a Grammy lifetime achievement award just last year with Public Enemy – long overdue in my opinion – is widely recognized as an innovator who helped shape Hip Hop. He pioneered a unique take on the transformer scratch on songs like Rebel without a Pause. He was THE legendary scratcher on all of Public Enemy’s classic albums adding his inimitable energy to iconic jams like “Fight the Power” and “By the Time I get To Arizona.”

Social media and even Wikipedia claimed that he left the group in 1998 because of a serious motorcycle crash that crushed his left leg and started farming black ostriches. He set the record straight telling EURweb.com that he left because of the business, widely known for not adequately compensating Black artists and the ruthlessness of folks involved in the industry. His idea of raising valuable black ostriches didn’t pan out as was widely rumored but he ended up farming goats instead and is now returning to Hip Hop with some new music.

His dream right now is to collaborate with Drake and Kendrick Lamar (Are you listening Drake?) He’s also rocking some dope DJ sets on Twitch and says that Hip Hop is about to make a serious move again that could create significant change in the genre. Check out the full Spotlight video interview for much more!

Story by Jazmyn Summers Video editing by https://www.patrickhousefilms.com/