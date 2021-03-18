Thursday, March 18, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

EUR Exclusive: Public Enemy DJ Terminator X Spills the Tea on Chuck D & Flava Flav Beef / WATCH

By Jazmyn Summers
0

*In an EURweb.com exclusive with radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers, legendary DJ Terminator X, born Norman Rogers, says the Chuck D/Flava Flav beef over using Public Enemy’s name last spring was most likely a hoax and “the beef has been squashed.”

The beef seemed real after Public Enemy announced they are permanently “moving forward” without Flava Flav, firing one of hip-hop’s most memorable hype men after more than 35 years last year. The abrupt dismissal came just two days after the rapper sent a cease and desist order to the Bernie Sanders concert where Public Enemy was going to perform accusing the campaign of using the hype man’s “unauthorized likeness, image, and trademarked clock.”

Flava Flav also had lawsuits against the group alleging he didn’t get his full due of profits.  Terminator X, who is not performing with the group now, says “the beef has been squashed and was probably a publicity stunt.”

MORE FOR YOU ON EURWEB: Outrage After Report on The Root Declares ‘Whiteness is a Pandemic’

Flava Flav and Terminator X
Flava Flav and Terminator X kick it at the Grammys

The beef seemed real after Public Enemy announced they are permanently “moving forward” without Flava Flav, firing one of hip-hop’s most memorable hype men after more than 35 years last year.

The abrupt dismissal came just two days after the rapper sent a cease and desist order to the Bernie Sanders concert where Public Enemy was going to perform accusing the campaign of using the hype man’s “unauthorized likeness, image, and trademarked clock.”

Flava Flav also had lawsuits against the group alleging he didn’t get his full due of profits.  Terminator X, who is not performing with the group now, says “the beef has been squashed and was probably a publicity stunt.”

Terminator X, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and winner of a Grammy lifetime achievement award just last year with Public Enemy – long overdue in my opinion – is widely recognized as an innovator who helped shape Hip Hop. He pioneered a unique take on the transformer scratch on songs like Rebel without a Pause. He was THE legendary scratcher on all of Public Enemy’s classic albums adding his inimitable energy to iconic jams like “Fight the Power” and “By the Time I get To Arizona.”

Special Ed and Terminator X
Rapper Special Ed and Terminator X 1990

Social media and even Wikipedia claimed that he left the group in 1998 because of a serious motorcycle crash that crushed his left leg and started farming black ostriches. He set the record straight telling EURweb.com that he left because of the business, widely known for not adequately compensating Black artists and the ruthlessness of folks involved in the industry. His idea of raising valuable black ostriches didn’t pan out as was widely rumored but he ended up farming goats instead and is now returning to Hip Hop with some new music.

Terminator X
Legendary scratcher Terminator X today

His dream right now is to collaborate with Drake and Kendrick Lamar (Are you listening Drake?) He’s also rocking some dope DJ sets on Twitch and says that Hip Hop is about to make a serious move again that could create significant change in the genre. Check out the full Spotlight video interview for much more!

Story by Jazmyn Summers head shot  Video editing by https://www.patrickhousefilms.com/

Previous articleSteve Harvey Stands Up for Kirk Franklin After Son Released Cussin’ Phone Call
Jazmyn Summers

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Steve Harvey Stands Up for Kirk Franklin After Son Released Cussin’ Phone Call

Fisher Jack - 0
*Steve Harvey is standing up as a fellow father and telling everyone to "get off Kirk Franklin's back" after the Gospel legend and his...
Read more
Social Heat

Half-brother of Rae Sremmurd Charged with Killing Their Stepfather in Cold Blood

Fisher Jack - 0
*Rae Sremmurd’s half-brother has been charged with the murder of their stepfather/his father. Per TMZ, Michael Sullivan, who is the half-brother of Swae Lee and...
Read more
Social Heat

Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking...
Read more
Social Heat

Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sharon Osbourne is trying to clear her name after former co-host of “The Talk” Holly Robinson Peete revealed that she called her “too ghetto”...
Read more
Social Heat

Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace: Show Me Texts and Email of Alleged Bullying

Fisher Jack - 1
*Meghan Markle has issued a request to Buckingham Palace to see the emails and text messages from former palace aides who accused her of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO