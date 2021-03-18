*On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. via Zoom, in the Chincoteague Bay Breakout Room, Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs will speak at the 2021 “Bay to Ocean Writers Conference” (BTO). The writers’ conference is an event by the Easter Shore Writers Association (ESWA), serving the writing community in Delmarva Peninsula and voted the best writers conference by The Writers Magazine. Dr. Moseley-Hobbs is the author of the creative non-fiction book “More Than a Fraction: Based on a True Story.”

Thirty sessions will be offered at the BTO Writers Conference under the following topics: fiction for beginning writers; fiction for advanced writers; poetry, craft of writing; publications, promotions and social media, and memoir and other non-fictions. Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs’ session is under memoir and nonfiction titled “Writing Historical Context for Modern Relevancy.” The session will talk about ways to approach writing historical events and figures in a way that modern readers can see themselves; tips on writing history in a way that individuals are humanized rather than as a list of facts, stereotypical habits, rhetoric or actions.

Dr. Moseley-Hobbs is CEO of the More Than a Fraction Foundation and is over 30 years into a career in education (administration, research and program development). She is one of the leading speakers on the history of African in America ad African-Americans of the Appalachian region. Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs has guest lectured for such educational institutions as Virginia Tech. She is a fifth-generation descendant of John Fraction, the subject of her book “More Than a Fraction.”

www.EasternShoreWriters.org

www.MoreThanaFraction.org

