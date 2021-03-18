Thursday, March 18, 2021
BLIND ITEM: Playing with Fire

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This back in the day A-/B+ list NBA player who was more famous off the court for his television career and for the women he dated/married. For years, he has been playing with fire with what he has been doing in this Caribbean country. Over the past year as he became more desperate for money, he really pushed the envelope with legality. He is being investigated for sure by two countries. Not Dennis Rodman, but Dennis did have a nickname of an animal. That could help you.

Can you guess the back-in-the-day NBA player?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

