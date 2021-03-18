Thursday, March 18, 2021
An EUR Exclusive Conversation with Linsey Davis for Her Book ‘Stay This Way Forever’ | WATCH

By Ashley Bowden
*Currently the anchor for ABC News Live Prime (the stations first streaming news cast) and the newest ABC Weekend World News Tonight anchor – making her the first Black woman in 18 years to lead a prime time news show on ABC – Linsey Davis has become familiar with being first!

Along with climbing the ranks in her journalism career, Davis is a wife, mother, and an accomplished children’s book author. She has published three best-selling children’s books. Her first book “The World is Awake,” became a bestseller in February 2019; in August 2019 she released another bestseller, “One Big Heart.” This winter she sat down with EURweb to discuss her most recent release, “Stay This Way Forever.

Stay This Way Forever, Linsey Davis
Linsey Davis’ ‘Stay This Way Forever’

Davis describes her third book as a love letter to children, emphasizing the importance of the expression of love from a parent to their child. Her inspiration and purpose behind becoming a children’s book author, is her six year old son. Davis’s books are filled with beautiful illustrations of Black and brown children throughout the pages. Its important for her to create books that provided representation.

“Stay This Way Forever” is filled with messages of inspiration for children to continue to dream big, use their imaginations, and never lose their optimism and hope for life. Davis has been successful in making trailblazing accomplishments, when asked what she wants her legacy to be on the heels of Woman’s History Month – she wants her son and others to know there is no ceiling or limit to what they can accomplish.

Davis plans to continue her journey as an author and wants to stay in the genre of children’s literature.

