Wednesday, March 17, 2021
How Bill Burr’s Wife Defended Him Against Racism Allegations (Video)

By EURPublisher01
Actors Bill Burr and Nia Renee Hill attend the “Black And White” after party presented by Nespresso at West Bar during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for LTLA)

*Comedian Bill Burr is notoriously controversial, so the Recording Academy had to know what they were getting into when choosing him to present categories during the Pre-Grammy ceremony on Sunday. Predictably, some viewers found his jokes offensive and have taken to Twitter, which prompted a hilarious five-word response from his African American wife.

Before announcing a handful of winning Latin and classical artists, Burr made quip about the preceding live piano performance.

“Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo? I bought a suit for this,” he joked. “I thought I was going to be on TV. I’m such a moron. I’m losing so much money.”

Burr – who was on-hand to present awards for best Latin rock or alternative album, best regional Mexican music award and best tropical Latin album – said, “The feminists are going nuts. Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?”

Burr also failed to correctly announce the name of best regional Mexican music winner Natalia Lafourcade.

“I can’t say the name. The Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade. I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I’m sorry. Natalia, you won.”

Watch a montage of his hosting below:

Among the pushback on Twitter were folks accusing Burr of being “xenophobic, sexist and racist.” It prompted someone to tweet a photo of his Black wife in defense.

In response, twitter user Clayburn Griffin wrote: “While I’m not suggesting Bill Burr is a racist, a white man having a non-white wife can sometimes be a sign of racism. So you shouldn’t assume someone isn’t racist just because they own a minority sex servant. They may very well have one because they’re racist.”

Welp, wife Nia Renee Hill’s reaction was to the point: “B***h, shut the f**k up.”

Meanwhile, Burr’s Netflix comedy special, “Paper Tiger,” was nominated for best comedy album at the Grammys, but he lost to Tiffany Haddish and the album version of her Netflix special, “Black Mitzvah.”

EURPublisher01

