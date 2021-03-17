Half-brother of Rae Sremmurd Charged with Killing Their Stepfather in Cold Blood

*Rae Sremmurd’s half-brother has been charged with the murder of their stepfather/his father.

Per TMZ, Michael Sullivan, who is the half-brother of Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, was indicted on first-degree murder charges. As we reported, he was accused of killing their stepfather, Floyd Sullivan Jr. He reportedly shot him in cold blood, however, his mother believes he could have been off his medication.

Michael’ Sullivan’s mother, Bernadette Walker, also revealed Michael is afflicted with Schizoaffective disorder, which lends to schizophrenia and everything that comes with it … including mood swings, delusions, etc. It’s unclear how this factored into what was presented to the grand jury — but we were told he was held for a psychiatric evaluation before he was eventually arrested and taken to jail.

Per sources, this will not be a death penalty case, however, if Michael is convicted, he will face life in prison. It is not clear when the case is next scheduled for trial.

