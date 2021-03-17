Group Demands Sharon Osbourne Be Fired After Calling Co-Hosts ‘Slanty Eyes,’ ‘Wonton’ and ‘P—y Licker’

*A Coalition of Los Angeles civil rights leaders are calling for the removal of “The Talk’’ co-host Sharon Osbourne by George Cheeks president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group. The group intends to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles amid ongoing accusations that Osbourne is a vile racist who has long been protected by her network bosses – and now her time is up.

CBS is extending its hiatus of “The Talk,” canceling the live shows for the rest of the week as it conducts an investigation into the recent heated exchange between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood about racism and Piers Morgan. The network is also reviewing a complaint filed by ‘co-host Elaine Welteroth about the racial insensitivity on set.

Meanwhile, ex-colleague Leah Remini has spilled more tea about Osbourne’s inappropriate remarks, claiming she called former colleague Julie Chen “slanty eyes” and referred to lesbian actress Sara Gilbert as a “p—y licker,”.

“I mean, who the f–k does slanty eyes think she is? She shouldn’t be pillow-talking with our boss,” Remini recalled Osbourne saying during the show’s first season — referring to Chen and her husband, Les Moonves, former head of CBS, per Page Six.

Osbourne allegedly said of Gilbert, “Why won’t the p—y licker do anything about the wonton?” and “Why won’t the fish-eater be part of this discussion? She’s the f–king executive producer.”

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

Remini also claims Osbourne also referred to her as a “wop” and “guinea,” racial slurs for Italians. Actress Holly Robinson Peete has revealed that Osbourne referred to her as “too ghetto’’ for the show.

Multiple insiders claim Osbourne is known for being a racist bully. Osbourne’s publicist, Howard Bragman, told Page Six in a statement, “The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host.

“For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment.

“She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

Meanwhile, Najee Ali, CEO of Project Islamic Hope and Dr. Earl Ofari Hutchinson CEO of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, have released a statement calling for Osbourne’s removal.

“CBS must remove Osbourne to send a clear message that the hate, intolerance and racism Osbourne has verbalized will not be tolerated. Black lives do matter. Our coalition is calling for a meeting with Cheeks and CBS executives. If Osbourn isn’t removed a boycott of the “The Talk “and protests outside of CBS Studios will be launched next week,” the statement reads. Ali is holding a press conference on March 17, at 11:00 am PST, in front of the Black Lives Matter Mural located at 3406 11th Ave in Los Angeles.

A CBS rep told The Post on Tuesday, “CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk.’ This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”