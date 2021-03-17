Wednesday, March 17, 2021
#Fartgate2.0: Wendy Williams Appears to Burp and Fart Live On-Air [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Wendy Williams is once again being mocked on social media for farting live on-air.

This time, the daytime talk show host apparently burped and farted at the same time while discussing Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce on her daytime talk show on Tuesday, per Page Six. She immediately apologized and carried on with the segment. Watch the full segment via the clip above or skip right to the farting via the Twitter embed below.

Williams previously had an on-air farting moment in 2020 which she immediately denied.

“I barely fart,” she said at the time. “You know why? Because gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching, because all I do is talk.”

“Let me tell you something right now, okay,” she continued. “I don’t lean over like this to release a fart, I’m lean over like this because it’s comfortable. If I sit [straight up] all the time, it’s heavy on my spine. I don’t have the back. I’m not trying to get the back. I like to release my hips and lean, you know what I’m saying? … I’ve been doing this for 11 years on this show!

The awkward moment was dubbed “Fartgate” by social media users.

READ MORE: Dionne Warwick Says She’s Preparing to ‘Invade’ Wendy Williams’ Platform

Williams said if she actually farted live on air, it would have made her laugh at the moment.

“You know a girl like me would have been laughing at that,” she said. “By the sound of that fart, I would have had to go change my costume! I would have left a mark in the seat. I wouldn’t even save the costume, I would have throw it away. It’d probably be soiled beyond soiled-tivity.”

Per Page Six, stagehand John Anderson revealed that the “fart-like” sound came from the crew prepping for Wendy’s conversation with scientist and author Dr. Kate Biberdorf.

“We were filling up a fish tank backstage and we didn’t have the proper hose,” Anderson said. “The air was just coming out and it was sputtering like someone was farting. Okay? So that’s what it was. It wasn’t Wendy!”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

