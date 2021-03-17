Eddie Murphy Proud to Be Father to 10 Kids Who are Not Hollywood Brats

*Eddie Murphy is speaking out about his love for his 10 kids, calling them “great, normal people” and that none are Hollywood brats.

Speaking on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, the “Coming 2 America” star said his kids are the “center of everything.”

“I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies,” Murphy said. “I love fatherhood.”

“The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s— is over … I found over and over again and along the way I realized that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision,” the comedian added.

“When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s—, you think, ‘Well, what is best for my children?’ If you go that route then you never make a bad decision,” he continued.

“I am so blessed with my kids,” he said. “I don’t have one bad seed. I don’t have any like ‘Oh you are the one.’ I don’t have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people — and nobody is like the Hollywood jerk kid,” he gushed.

“My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky,” he added.

Murphy shares his two youngest kids, Max and Izzy with his fiancée Paige Butcher. Murphy’s oldest son, 31-year-old Eric, is with his ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely. He’s also dad to son Christian, 30, with Tamara Hood, and daughter Angel, 13, with Spice Girl Mel B.

The comedian’s five other children — daughters Bella, Zola, 21, Shayne, 26, and Bria, 31, plus 28-year-old son Myles — are with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

“My career, or what I am as an artist, that’s not at the center of my life. At the center of my life is my family and my kids,” Murphy said in a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair. “That’s the principal relationship, and everything comes after that. I have 10 kids, and I’m present, and I’m part of their lives. You got to have some kind of balance with career and personal life.”