Bubble Wrap Biggie: Artist Fashions Portraits Using Only Bubble Wrap

*While everyone else uses bubble wrap to pop mindlessly as a means of soothing the soul, Bradley Hart has found another alternative use that is just as satisfying, not to mention unbelievable.

Hart has made portraits of everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Michael Jackson out of nothing but bubble wrap, filling each individual bubble with paint by hand. His most recent project is a huge portrait of Notorious B.I.G.

“I load thousands of syringes with paint in preparation to begin the injection,” Bradley says, “I’ve done portraits on the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Kurt Cobain Michael Jackson, David Bowie, John Lennon.”

Bradley’s inspiration to start using bubble wrap as a medium might surprise you. “Living with multiple sclerosis, and needing to be injecting myself every other day with disease-modifying medications in my thighs, I guess the concept of syringes and needles were in the back of my mind.”

Watch below: