Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Home EURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

WATCH: A Conversation w/ Cast of ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ About Season 2 and Cult-like Fandom [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Still from BET’s “Ruthless” episode 104. (Photo: Charles Bergmann/BET/Tyler Vision, LLC)

*Season two of the streaming fan-favorites “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” has kicked off and, per press release, it picks up right where we left off when the Rakudushi cult members begin to discover the horrors of life hidden behind the gates of the troubled compound, prompting a few of them to risk their lives to escape the clutches of The Highest (Matt Cedeño).

Season two debuted March 11, 2021, exclusively on BET+, with new episodes streaming every Thursday. Cedeño, Melissa L. Williams, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Blue Kimble, Colin McCalla, Stevie Baggs, Jr., Alise Willis, Michelle Nuñez, Samantha L. Thomas, and Jael Pettigrew return to star in the 19-episode original series.

Last season “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” left fans with the ultimate cliff-hanger when members of the Rakudushis were put to the test when vital information was revealed. EURweb.com correspondent Ny MaGee caught up with Melissa, Yvonne, Matt, Lenny, Baadja-Lyne and Blue to dish about what viewers can expect this season, as well as the cult-like fandom surrounding the show and the reaction from the female viewers over the super-delicious men on the series!

Check out our two-part interview below and tune-in to “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” on BET Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT, immediately after “Tyler Perry’s The Oval”. 

READ MORE: EUR Exclusive: TS Madison Talks New Series, Reacts to Haters and Shares Her One Regret [WATCH]

 Melissa, Yvonne & Matt

EUR: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ Part 2 from EURweb on Vimeo.

Lenny, Baadja-Lyne & Blue

EUR: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ Part 1 from EURweb on Vimeo.

 

Previous articleGeriatric Glutes for the Gods: 78-Year-Old Grandma Squats Over 400 Pounds (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 1
*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking...
Read more
Social Heat

Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sharon Osbourne is trying to clear her name after former co-host of “The Talk” Holly Robinson Peete revealed that she called her “too ghetto”...
Read more
Social Heat

Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace: Show Me Texts and Email of Alleged Bullying

Fisher Jack - 1
*Meghan Markle has issued a request to Buckingham Palace to see the emails and text messages from former palace aides who accused her of...
Read more
Social Heat

A-Rod’s Madison LeCroy Cheating Rumors Played a Big Role in Breakup with J-Lo

Fisher Jack - 1
*Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez reportedly called it quits over the scandal between the former Yankees player and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Apparently, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

Fisher Jack - 1
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO