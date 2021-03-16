WATCH: A Conversation w/ Cast of ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ About Season 2 and Cult-like Fandom [EUR Exclusive]

*Season two of the streaming fan-favorites “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” has kicked off and, per press release, it picks up right where we left off when the Rakudushi cult members begin to discover the horrors of life hidden behind the gates of the troubled compound, prompting a few of them to risk their lives to escape the clutches of The Highest (Matt Cedeño).

Season two debuted March 11, 2021, exclusively on BET+, with new episodes streaming every Thursday. Cedeño, Melissa L. Williams, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Blue Kimble, Colin McCalla, Stevie Baggs, Jr., Alise Willis, Michelle Nuñez, Samantha L. Thomas, and Jael Pettigrew return to star in the 19-episode original series.

Last season “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” left fans with the ultimate cliff-hanger when members of the Rakudushis were put to the test when vital information was revealed. EURweb.com correspondent Ny MaGee caught up with Melissa, Yvonne, Matt, Lenny, Baadja-Lyne and Blue to dish about what viewers can expect this season, as well as the cult-like fandom surrounding the show and the reaction from the female viewers over the super-delicious men on the series!

Check out our two-part interview below and tune-in to “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” on BET Tuesdays at 10 pm ET/PT, immediately after “Tyler Perry’s The Oval”.

Melissa, Yvonne & Matt

EUR: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ Part 2 from EURweb on Vimeo.

Lenny, Baadja-Lyne & Blue

EUR: ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ Part 1 from EURweb on Vimeo.