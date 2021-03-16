Sen. Ron Johnson Rejects Accusations That He’s Racist Following BLM Remarks [VIDEO]

*Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R) is under fire for admitting he didn’t feel threatened when the white domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol after Trump convinced them that Joe Biden stole the presidential election.

Speaking Thursday on the syndicated-radio program called The Joe Pags Show, Johnson noted that had the rioters been Black Lives Matter or Antifa, he most definitely would have been concerned about the threat of violence.

Trump’s insurrectionists attacked police officers in the Jan. 6 melee that left five people dead. According to Johnson, the mob “were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law.”

“Now, had the tables been turned, and Joe — this is going to get me in trouble — had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa, I might have been a little concerned,” he said in the interview.

READ MORE: Capitol Police Officer: ‘I Got Called the N-Word a Couple Dozen Times’ by MAGA Rioters (Watch)

Blatant racism from @RonJohnsonWI here. He says he wasn’t worried on 1/6 because the majority-white insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol “love this country,” but says if they were Black Lives Matter protestors he would’ve been concerned for his safety. #WISen pic.twitter.com/V3gm4cLw8v — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) March 12, 2021

His remakes have left Black lawmakers and Democrats outraged. Johnson responded to the criticism by claiming….”There’s nothing racial in my comments whatsoever,” he told conservative radio show host Dan O’Donnell on WISN-AM radio. “They’re just using the race card as they always do.”

“For him to say something as racist as that — it’s ridiculous,” state senator LaTonya Johnson said to the Associated Press. “It’s a totally racist comment and the insult to injury is he didn’t mind saying it in the position that he holds because for some reason that’s just deemed as acceptable behavior for people who live in and are elected officials in this state.”

On Monday, Johnson said his comments have “nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with riots.”

“I completely did not anticipate that anybody could interpret what I said as racist,” he said. “Remember those leftist activists, those protesters, that some of them turned into riots, a lot of them are white,” he said.

At least 140 people were injured during the Capitol riots including police officers and hundreds of people have been arrested.