Samaria Rice Blasts Activist Tamika Mallory for Exploiting Black Death with Lil Baby [VIDEO]

*The mother of Tamir Rice is calling out activist Tamika Mallory for appearing alongside Lil Baby for his Grammy’s performance of “The Bigger Picture.”

The performance featured the depiction of police brutality, with actor Kendrick Sampson and Killer Mike also making an appearance.

In a Facebook post, per Insider, Samaria Rice shared a clip of Mallory’s portion, writing… “Look at this clout chaser,” she said. “Did she lose something in this fight i don’t think so. That’s the problem they take us for a joke that’s why we never have justice cause of shit like this.”

In a separate post, she criticized the Grammy for profiting off Black death. “F*CK A GRAMMY WHEN MY SON IS DEAD,” she said. “F*CK ALL PIGS COPS.”

Samaria Rice, mother of Tamir Rice, calls out against Tamika Mallory& other neoliberal activists. She states, “You Black lives matters bitches riding these families backs. Y’all have fucked up our fight.” I stand w Samaria Rice as she calls out the commodification of Black Death pic.twitter.com/7EZv1BEzFy — Free Mumia Abu-Jamal (@_Rawilcox) March 15, 2021

Tamir was 12-years-old when he was killed by white Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann in November of 2014. In a another post, Samaria put Mallory on blast once again as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

“Tamike [sic] and the crew you bitches chasing clout along with Sonney, Crump, and Lee,” she wrote. “Y’all have literally fuck our fight up i hope not another family soul used y’all to represent them. Y’all might as well be junior pigs cops… I’m mad [as hell].”

In a statement, Lil Baby explained the meaning behind his Grammys performance.

“My performance is important to me and I had to make sure it was right,” he said. “Nominations aside, actually performing ‘The Bigger Picture’ means the most to me. I paint pictures with my songs and wanted the performance to bring that picture to life. Just like with the song, this performance had to reflect the real. No sugar-coating. My family, my fans and my city know who I do this for.”

