Michelle Obama Reacts to Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview: ‘I Pray There is Forgiveness’

*Michelle Obama is weighing in about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In case you missed it… during Markle’s sit-down with Oprah, the biracial Duchess of Sussex admitted to having suicidal thoughts while living in the UK. Her husband Prince Harry said his father, Prince Charles, once stopped taking his calls and the family cut him off financially. He is living off the money left to him by his mother Princess Diana.

Markle also revealed that her son Archie was denied a royal title and protection — and that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Winfrey, noting that senior members of the royal family worried her child might be born too dark.

Oprah asked Harry who was behind the comment, but he refused to spill the tea. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

The former first lady was asked for her thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s remarks during a recent interview with Access Hollywood.

“My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” Obama said. “Because there’s nothing more important than family.”

Meghan also told Oprah that she felt “silenced” during her time as a senior working royal, leading her to struggle with mental health issues during her time at the palace.

Buckingham Palace responded to the interview in a statement, released on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement said. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The Queen’s statement added that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Prince William responded to the royal racism controversy by telling a reporter: “We are very much not a racist family.”