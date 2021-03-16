Indianapolis Man Kills Family After Argument Over Stimulus Money [VIDEO]



*An Indianapolis man is in custody following a quadruple murder over a stimulus check.

Malik Halfacre, 25, is accused of fatally shooting a family of four at a home in Indianapolis on Saturday night after he snapped when his ex-girlfriend, Jeanettrius Moore, refused to split her $1,400 stimulus payment with him. Halfacre reportedly shot up the victim’s family, including Jeanettrius’ 7-year-old daughter, Eve, her 23-year-old brother, Daquan, her 44-year-old mother, Tomeeka Brown, and her 35-year-old cousin Anthony Johnson. Jeanettrius was also wounded but managed to flee the home during the shooting.

Moore’s Wendy Johnson spoke to local outlet Fox 59, and said that Halfacre “wanted some of Jeanettrius’ tax money, stimulus money.”

“She said, ‘No, you don’t deserve any of this. I work. I take care of our child. You don’t do anything,’” Johnson recounted of their conversation.

“He said, ‘I really want half.’

“She said, ‘I’ll give you 450. Take it or leave it.’

“He said, ‘I’m gonna get that money.’

Johnson said Halfacre, an ex-con, waited outside of Moore’s home on Saturday evening but returned to search Jeanettrius’ purse, demanding to know where “the money” was.

“Daquan was trying to save his sister. He was taking up for his sister,” Johnson said. “He stood up and said, ‘You cannot have the money. You cannot have her money.’” And with that, Malik pulled out a gun and started killing everybody.

“He shot Daquan first. He shot Anthony. He turned around, and he shot my Auntie Tomeeka. My Auntie Tomeeka said, ‘Malik!’ and he shot her again. He came back and shot Daquan for the second time and somewhere between little Baby Eve got hit somewhere and she was screaming, she was screaming.”

According to Johnson, Jeanettrius told her that after the shooting, Halfacrer removed their six-month-old daughter from the home, putting her in a car safety seat, and returned to the house to resume shooting.

“He went back in the house, and that’s when he shot Anthony again when he was coming down the steps,” Johnson said. “When he went in the house, that was Jeanettrius’ cue to run for her life, and that’s what she did. Ran for her life in traffic across New York Street and knocking on everyone’s doors.”

Jeanettrius’, brother Lorenzo Moore came home to find his family dead.

“We always knew that he carried a gun,” said Lorenzo of the suspect, after noting his disbelief at coming across the gruesome scene. “He didn’t have a job — just laying around being lazy.”

Lorenzo said his sister was afraid of her baby daddy. “It was like you could feel this fear, but you never want to do anything about it because you’re too scared and it might come to what it’s come to. Just him being angry about not having any money and him not doing anything for himself, so he thought he would just take something from her.”

The couple’s missing baby was found, unharmed, hours after the shooting. Halfacre was also arrested a day later after a four-hour-long stand-off with a SWAT team.