Geriatric Glutes for the Gods: 78-Year-Old Grandma Squats Over 400 Pounds (Watch)

78-year-old lifts 400+ pounds
*Nora Langdon, a modern marvel at 78-years-young, has gone viral for her ability to bench over 200 lbs and squat double her weight.

Since starting her weightlifting career in 2007, Nora has competed in 22 powerlifting meets and has won 20. While most septuagenarians are slowing down to settle into that retired life, Nora is gearing up to be in the best shape of her life.

Check out all of Nora’s gym videos at her Instagram, @jazzienora, where she quotes the Pussycat Dolls in her bio: “Don’t wish your girlfriend could squat like me?”

