Former NFLer Keyshawn Johnson ‘Heartbroken’ After Daughter Maia Dies at 25

*Former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson has shared the tragic news that his oldest daughter, Maia, has died. She was 25.

Johnson made the announcement on social media on Monday, writing: “It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of m y, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life.”

He continued, “She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss.”

“Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time,” he added.

He did not reveal her cause of death.

Maia was Johnson’s first child with ex-wife Shikiri Hightower. The couple were married from 1998-2002 and also share a son.

Johnson played 11 seasons in the NFL, with teams including the Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. He currently works for ESPN as an analyst on “NFL Live” and co-hosts a radio show.

ESPN released a statement in the wake of Maia’s death: “Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy. He has the full support of his ESPN family,” the statement reads.

In 2017, Hightower captioned Instagram photos with a loving message to celebrate Maia’s 22nd birthday. She gave birth when was a sophomore at the University of Southern California in 1995. Four months later, Johnson “became the number one draft pick, our lives were forever changed,” she wrote.

“We were so young, wanting nothing more than to be your parents,” Hightower added.

“My fearless, beautiful, intelligent, well-traveled, resourceful daughter, my mini-me, throughout our journey, we literally have been growing up, figuring life out, together. Have we made mistakes? Absolutely, but I believe God allows us to make mistakes, for us to learn, to understand how to win….Continue to follow your light. You are destined for greatness,” she concluded.

Johnson shares three children with his current wife Jennifer Conrad.