Tuesday, March 16, 2021
‘Breathe’…Video of 6-Year-Old Calming Down Younger Brother on Verge of Tantrum Goes Viral (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0_Mum-watches-in-awe-as-son-6-prevents-younger-brother-from-having-tantrum
Mom’s video of 6-year-old son calming down his 4-year-old brother goes viral

*It’s rare, but sometimes, kids left to their own devices exhibit behavior that will make a mom cry tears of joy, and not frustration.

In this case, video of a little boy calming down his younger brother who was on the verge of a tantrum has melted the hearts of thousands who have made the clip viral. A woman who goes by @Ashleyoutloud on Twitter captured the moving moment shared between two of her sons. She said her 4-year-old grew frustrated over being unable to play a video game that was in the process of charging.

As he begins to cry, his older brother gets him to do some deep breathing in an effort to calm him down. “Breathe,” the 6-year-old says as he takes in some breaths with his sibling. After a couple of deep inhales and exhales, the 4-year-old instantly stops crying, is comforted by his older brother with a hand on the shoulder, and the two go about their business.

Watch the preciousness below:

The video instantly went viral on Twitter with people praising the 6-year-old, and at least one user inquiring about his services.

EURPublisher01

