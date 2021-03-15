‘The Talk’ Goes on Brief Hiatus Amid CBS Investigation Into Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood Fallout

*”The Talk” has canceled its live shows for March 15 and March 16 amid the CBS investigation into the heated exchange between hosts Sharon Osburne and Sherly Underwood.

During Wednesday’s episode of “The Talk,” Osbourne had an emotional breakdown while defending her friend Piers Morgan against accusations that he’s racist for criticizing Meghan Markle.

“Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No,” Osbourne said about Morgan’s commentary following Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. “Because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion…I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

She continued, “I’m not racist…I don’t care what color or what religion anyone is. Are you a nice person? That’s what I judge you on.”

Sharon Osbourne: “And don’t try and cry. ‘Cause if anyone should be crying, it should be me.” Sheryl Underwood: “But right now, I’m talking to a woman who I believe is my friend.” Sheryl is one of my favorite people. I want her to find a new friend.pic.twitter.com/0bkSkOiB2T — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) March 11, 2021

Co-host Sheryl Underwood responded by asking: “What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?”

Osbourne then began to cry and rant about it being unfair that she is being labeled a racist for defending Morgan.

“I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?” she continued. “What does it gotta do with me?”

She then demanded that Underwood explain what Piers said that was racist.

“I will ask you again Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break and I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry cos if anyone should be crying it should be me,” Osbourne said. “Educate me. Tell me when you have heard him say racist things.”

Underwood responded that “it is not the exact words of racism, it’s the implication and the reaction to it.”

“To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is that’s what makes it racist,” Underwood said. “But right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.”

CBS says the heated discussion about racism is now under review.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review,” a spokesperson for the network told Fox News in a statement.

Following the broadcast, Osbourne tweeted an apology about the exchange to “anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said.” She noted that was “panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive.”

Per Deadline, “The Talk” is currently slated to return on Wednesday, March 17.