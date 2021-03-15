Monday, March 15, 2021
Serena Williams Lists Spanish Style Home in Beverly Hills for $7.5M

By Ny MaGee
Serena Williams

*Serena Williams has listed her Beverly Hills mansion for $7.5 million, located in the guard-gated Summit Estates.

Per New York Post, the tennis champ purchased the home in October 2017 for $6,680,000. The three-story, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom contemporary Spanish style estate sits on a quarter-acre of land, and spans 6,000 square feet. The property offers “scenic city views across the valley. Amenities include a wine cellar, a yoga room, a full bar and a gym,” the outlet writes. 

Outdoors boasts “a built-in Wolf barbecue and refrigerator located on the patio, a Baja style pool and an expansive lawn” as well as “a Control 4 smart home system and a Nest smart temperature control unit,” according to the report. Some of the home’s features include “custom cabinetry, custom plaster fireplaces and Bianco Bella polished marble countertops.”

The home offers an “open floor plan, accented by oak hardwood flooring and contemporary finishes.” 

Check out images from the home below.

READ MORE: Serena Williams and Her Adorable Mini-Me, Olympia Ohanian, Model Stuart Weitzman (Watch)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

