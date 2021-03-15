Monday, March 15, 2021
Home News
News

Organization Urges White People to Stop Sharing ‘Digital Blackface’ Memes of Oprah

By Ny MaGee
0

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
(Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

*A non-profit group dedicated to social and environmental justice believes white people should stop sharing memes of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because it’s promoting “digital blackface.” 

Per NYP, the Slow Factory Foundation addressed the matter on its Instagram page, saying “digital blackface” is an “online phenomenon” where non-black people share images of Black people to express emotion.

“While seemingly harmless, the problem with digital blackface is that it often reinforces negative stereotypes about Black folks such as they’re aggressive, loud, sassy and simply here for your consumption and entertainment,” the post reads.

The organization added, “Performing Blackness, be it IRL or online, is not an acceptable form of expressing reaction or dissatisfaction, especially not in exchange for likes and retweets.”

READ MORE: Prince William Reacts to Meghan and Harry’s Controversial Oprah Interview: ‘We Are Not a Racist Family’

“Since the #MeghanandHarry interview on Oprah, we’ve been seeing a lot of digital blackface infractions with a few of Oprah’s reaction GIFs and images going viral, but that doesn’t mean you should be using them,” the Slow Factory continued.

Several people on social media praised the organization for calling out “digital blackface’ memes, while others felt the statement was doing too much. 

“Reaction pictures/gifs and memes are universal and are certainly not a part of “digital black face,” one commenter posted, per the report. “I feel like that’s extremely divisive. People use reaction pictures of those of another race all the time and I don’t see how that’s harmful.”

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Slow Factory 🌍 (@theslowfactory)

Previous articleShaunie O’Neal Explains Why Several ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Members Are Not Married
Next article‘Can I Tell You Why I’m Crying?’ Tiffany Haddish Told of Grammy Win During ‘Kids Say…’ Taping (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sharon Osbourne is trying to clear her name after former co-host of “The Talk” Holly Robinson Peete revealed that she called her “too ghetto”...
Read more
Social Heat

Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace: Show Me Texts and Email of Alleged Bullying

Fisher Jack - 0
*Meghan Markle has issued a request to Buckingham Palace to see the emails and text messages from former palace aides who accused her of...
Read more
Social Heat

A-Rod’s Madison LeCroy Cheating Rumors Played a Big Role in Breakup with J-Lo

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez reportedly called it quits over the scandal between the former Yankees player and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Apparently, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers...
Read more
Social Heat

Derek Chauvin Gets 3rd Degree Murder Charge Reinstated Against Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*As the proceedings began this Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled to reinstate a third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO