Dionne Warwick Says She’s Preparing to ‘Invade’ Wendy Williams’ Platform

*Dionne Warwick is taking aim at Wendy Williams once again, saying she’s looking to “invade” Williams’ platform.

Speaking to Page Six, the 80-year-old music first touched on speculation that she doesn’t run her popular Twitter account.

“You know, so I just don’t bother to dignify it, you know what? Why waste my time and theirs by continuing to say, ‘Hey, it’s me?’ It’s me is all I can tell you,” she said.

She also shared a message for Wendy, who doesn’t believe that Dionne runs her Twitter account. “And regarding Wendy? Well, Wendy’s got her own platform, which I’m going to try to invade very soon.” The “I Say a Little Prayer” songstress went on to add, “Yes, it’ll be fun. I’m gonna make it fun.”

Warwick previously revealed that she gearing up to launch her own YouTube chat show called “Dionne Speaks” and she wants Wendy Williams to be her first guest.

READ MORE: Dionne Warwick Invites Wendy Williams To Be First Guest On Her YouTube Talk Show [VIDEO]

👀 Join me as I sing from my living room via @mandolinlive/@watchmandolin for Easter Sunday, April 4th & Mother’s Day, May 9th! 🎫: https://t.co/D3ELZ1RfHZ pic.twitter.com/t1bFLsXqZR — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) March 11, 2021

She made the announcement following a recent SNL skit that mocked the singer’s tense relationship with Williams. In the skit, “Dionne” (Ego Nwodim) asks Nick Jonas to fight the daytime talk show host with the rest of the Jonas Brothers. She also asks Dua Lipa (Melissa Villaseñor) to assist with egging Williams’ house. Watch the skit above.

The real Dionne Warwick reacted to the skit on Twitter: “No, I will not be egging @WendyWilliams house,” she wrote on Feb. 28. “It is cold outside.”

Warwick and Williams have been at odds since December 2020, when Wendy referenced Dionne’s 2002 marijuana charge. Following SNL’s reference of the feud, Dionne took to Twitter to reveal that she wants Wendy as a guest on “Dionne Speaks”.

“Hey @nbcsnl! I loved the skit, but let’s kick this up a notch,” she wrote. “I wanna say thank you. Thank you for the wonderful skit you did last night. I had a ball laughing. (You) must be reading my mind (because I’m getting ready) to do my own talk show.”

“And I’d love for my very first guest to be…, you guessed it, Miss Wendy Williams.”

She continued, “Now you do know that I do not bite my tongue, and I do have a few things I want to discuss with Miss Wendy Williams, on (‘Dionne Speaks’).”

Wendy has yet to respond to Dionne’s invitation.