‘Can I Tell You Why I’m Crying?’ Tiffany Haddish Told of Grammy Win During ‘Kids Say…’ Taping (Watch)

*Tiffany Haddish could not hold back the tears when she was told during a taping of her CBS show “Kids Say the Darndest Things” that the audio recording of her stand-up special, “Black Mitzvah,” had won a Grammy for best comedy album.

She’s only the fourth solo woman to have won the honor since it was founded in 1959, and only the second woman of color after Whoopi Goldberg in 1986.

Meanwhile, the kids filming the segment – Lauren and Ava – looked concerned as Haddish shed tears.

“Can I tell you why I’m crying?,” she asked them. “It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross. And it’s a lot of times you feel like ‘Well, am I doing the right thing?,’ ‘Is this good enough?,’ ‘Am I good enough?,’ ‘Am I strong enough to do this job?’

“And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can and against all odds you just think, ‘You’ know what, I’m just going to put my best foot forward and I’m going to give the world the best that I got.'”

“Anything is possible.”

Haddish tweeted the below clip with the message: “I was Working today for @kidssaythedarndestthings Airing very soon on @cbstv . The Producers decided to tell me I WON a Grammy while I was interviewing these two young ladies Lauren and Ava, that want to someday be president of the United States of America. I was flooded with a such a since of accomplishment and relief. I kinda didn’t know what to say. I just wanted to cry but I knew it would have confused the babies. So I decided to use that moment to teach and share my feelings. Thank you @recordingacademy for the honor. Thank you to everyone that made #blackmitzvah happen.”

Watch below: