Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking area.

The footage was captured and uploaded on TikTok by user @pnuks who said a woman approached him and asked if the handicapped identification in his vehicle was actually his. Pnuks explained that he has one leg and you can’t notice that if he’s sitting in the car but the woman demanded to know if he was actually telling the truth. In a second part of the video, he confronts the woman inside of the restaurant and shows her his missing leg.

He says, “Is it because I don’t look disabled? Is it because I don’t look old that you want to approach me?” The woman says in response that she has the right to ask anyone why they are parked in a handicapped spot so they have a legitimate reason to take the space from her.

