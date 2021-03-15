A Conversation w/ Michael Smith and Michael Holley About Their Daily Show ‘Brother From Another’ [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with longtime friends and journalists Michael Smith and Michael Holley to dish about their sports talk show, “Brother from Another” now streaming weekdays on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

The duo’s brotherhood spans back over 20 years since meeting in the Boston Globe newsroom, and both have covered sports for decades. “Brother From Another” is the first show they have worked on together.

“Brother from Another” features the latest news across sports, culture, entertainment, and politics. In each show, Smith and Holley deliver sports talk that’s simultaneously honest, intelligent, and provocative through conversations.

The duo appeared during the Peacock panel at Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour in February, where EURweb.com correspondent Ny MaGee asked them what’s the most important conversation Black folks should be having right now, amid this climate of protests over social justice, racial tension and police brutality. Check out what they had to say below.

“For me, it’s not one conversation I’m just thinking about. I love the question. The question is provocative in itself, in a good way, because I can’t think of one thing,” Holley responded. “I think about the show and some of the things we’ve talked about in the last six to eight weeks, obviously the election was big on our minds but Mike and I, some of our conversations have spanned religion, have spanned politics, child-raising, being a good husband, sports. So I wouldn’t say it’s one thing,” he explained. “If I had to break it down, Mike, I would say just being true to yourself and dealing with something; dealing with something that is important to you and being as authentic as possible as you can with yourself and with your family, if it comes down to that.”

Holley previously told us that “ownership of, participation in conversations” is also vital.

“I think protest is a part of American society, is a part of American history. Nothing great has happened in this country without protest. But when I say ownership, I mean, we’ve got to get in there and we’ve got to be at the table having these conversations. I think many times decisions have been made for us, but now I think we have to be a part of that decision-making. So voting is a part of that. Because we’ve got to vote in people who we believe can partner with us as we try to shift some very impressive things in the society. So ownership of voting, participation in voting. Participation in politics at the local level, at the state level. Everything that involves things that affect us, I think we have to be a part of it as opposed to somebody else making decisions for us,” he shared.

During TCA, Smith added, “ I appreciate the question and I’m actually flattered by the question because frankly, you’re giving us too much credit because we’re not that strategic to be transparent. The truth of the matter is, Michael and I, we realize that the most valuable resource anybody has is their time. And if somebody’s gonna spend their time with you every day, they gotta be able to connect with you,” he explained.

“So the only Litmus test Michael and I have for the topics that we discuss is what do we care about? What are we passionate about? Sometimes that’s sports, sometimes that religion, sometimes that’s fatherhood, sometimes that’s marriage, sometimes twerking in a restaurant in Texas, sometimes that’s the weather, it’s the vaccine — It’s just what we’re fired up about,” he continued. “And I think Michael hit it on the head, for us as black men I think — and I would say the same thing for black women — it’s just on us just to be our full selves, just to be like never before, just show up and be. And I think that’s what we need as much of as possible.”

When we previously caught up with Holley last year, we asked what he’s hoping viewers take away after they watch episodes of “Brother from Another.”

“First of all, the foundation of the show is the love that we have for one another. As I said, I’ve known him for more than 20 years. So there’s no insecurity. There are no topics that are off the table. He knows my family. I know his family. I introduced him to his wife. His oldest daughter, 14 years old, is my goddaughter. My mother looks at him like a son. So we have love for one another. We have open conversations with one another. So I want people just to see that, and we can get into it,” he explained. “We don’t agree on everything. And so there are times that he’ll raise his voice at me, I’ll raise my voice right back. But at the end of that conversation, the viewer’s going to know, one, that we still love each other. And two, that we have really opened ourselves up and authentically talked about things.”

New episodes of “Brother from Another” stream live on Peacock weekdays from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports on Peacock channel and previous episodes can be streamed on-demand anytime for free.