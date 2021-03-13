Saturday, March 13, 2021
Home Living race
race

Oklahoma High School B-ball Announcer Blames His Diabetes for N-word Comments / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

oklahoma girls basketball announcer
Norman High School vs. Midwest City at the Oklahoma 6A Basketball Tournament (March 11, 2021)

On Friday we reported that a high school basketball announcer in Oklahoma called players “f*cking ni**ers” for kneeling during the national anthem before a game and it was all caught on a hot mic. It happened on Thursday night when the Norman HS girls hoops team faced off against Midwest City during the Oklahoma 6A state basketball tournament.

Now, the a-hole who made the racist comments is apologizing for his words — and get this. He’s blaming the whole thing on a diabetic episode. Yeah, right.

TMZ reached out to Matt Rowan who admits it’s HIS voice making the insanely offensive comments about the girl’s basketball team while they were kneeling for the national anthem.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game, my sugar was spiking,” Rowan, 44, said in a statement.

“While not excusing my remarks, it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful.”

HERE’S ANOTHER INTERESTING STORY: Family of George Floyd Family Reach $27M Settlement with Minneapolis [VIDEO]

Rowan adds, “I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.”

TMZ Sports spoke with Rowan who added, “I’m absolutely speechless for my rhetoric. I want to offer my deepest apologies to these girls because I hurt them.”

“[The N-word] should never be thought much less muttered.”

Rowan says he does not “want to hide behind diabetes” — adding, “I want to take ownership of my actions. Never my intention to hurt anyone. I am sickened by what I said. I am so sorry for what I said.”

All we’ll say is he’s full of u-know-what.

Previous articleDid You Know Elvis Presley Had a ‘Love Jones’ For One Black Woman in Particular?
Next articleLooks Like TMZ Got it WRONG: JLo & A-Rod Still Together + No 3rd Party Involved
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

A-Rod’s Madison LeCroy Cheating Rumors Played a Big Role in Breakup with J-Lo

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez reportedly called it quits over the scandal between the former Yankees player and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Apparently, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers...
Read more
Social Heat

Derek Chauvin Gets 3rd Degree Murder Charge Reinstated Against Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*As the proceedings began this Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled to reinstate a third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis...
Read more
Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO