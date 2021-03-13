Oklahoma High School B-ball Announcer Blames His Diabetes for N-word Comments / WATCH

On Friday we reported that a high school basketball announcer in Oklahoma called players “f*cking ni**ers” for kneeling during the national anthem before a game and it was all caught on a hot mic. It happened on Thursday night when the Norman HS girls hoops team faced off against Midwest City during the Oklahoma 6A state basketball tournament.

Now, the a-hole who made the racist comments is apologizing for his words — and get this. He’s blaming the whole thing on a diabetic episode. Yeah, right.

TMZ reached out to Matt Rowan who admits it’s HIS voice making the insanely offensive comments about the girl’s basketball team while they were kneeling for the national anthem.

“I will state that I suffer Type 1 Diabetes and during the game, my sugar was spiking,” Rowan, 44, said in a statement.

“While not excusing my remarks, it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful.”

Hey @NFHSNetwork looks like you forgot to cut the Mic!!! “F****** N******” is the one that really got me!! Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!@Migliorino_Nick @tohara_o @NHS_AthDept @gonormantigers pic.twitter.com/mmWQAecLaF — Frankie Parks (@CoachFParks) March 12, 2021

Rowan adds, “I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.”

TMZ Sports spoke with Rowan who added, “I’m absolutely speechless for my rhetoric. I want to offer my deepest apologies to these girls because I hurt them.”

“[The N-word] should never be thought much less muttered.”

Rowan says he does not “want to hide behind diabetes” — adding, “I want to take ownership of my actions. Never my intention to hurt anyone. I am sickened by what I said. I am so sorry for what I said.”

All we’ll say is he’s full of u-know-what.