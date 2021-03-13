Saturday, March 13, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Holly Robinson Peete Claims Sharon Osbourne Complained She was ‘Too Ghetto’

By Fisher Jack
0

*If you recall, when the CBS show “The Talk” debuted back in 2011 one of hosts was actress Holly Robinson Peete. However, she was subsequently let go from the show after that first season. On Friday, Peete tweeted that it was because Sharon Osbourne complained that she was “too ghetto.”

Hmm, this is interesting information because earlier this week, Osbourne got into a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Osbourne’s defense of her longtime pal Piers Morgan, whose critique of Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has been branded racist.

Osbourne, who went into boo-hoo mode during the spat, suggested that her co-hosts were accusing her of being racist just for sticking up for Morgan.

Well, with her Friday tweet, Robinson Peete is straight up suggesting that the shoe fits.

“I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk … then I was gone. I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co-host who remained calm & respectful because … she HAD to,” Robinson Peete tweeted. “I’ve always been a highroad girl but when I watched what everyone else saw on my former show … it triggered me and I wanted to speak out,” she added on Instagram.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Looks Like TMZ Got it WRONG: JLo & A-Rod Still Together + No 3rd Party Involved

Osbourne later apologized and said she doesn’t “condone racism, misogyny or bullying.”

“To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry,” she said.

Meanwhile, across the pond, Piers Morgan slammed Osbourne’s “bullies” for forcing her mea culpa and demanded an apology from “The Talk” for “their disgraceful slurs against me.”

So far, Osbourne hasn’t commented on Holly Robinson Peete’s comment.

Previous articleLooks Like TMZ Got it WRONG: JLo & A-Rod Still Together + No 3rd Party Involved
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

A-Rod’s Madison LeCroy Cheating Rumors Played a Big Role in Breakup with J-Lo

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez reportedly called it quits over the scandal between the former Yankees player and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Apparently, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers...
Read more
Social Heat

Derek Chauvin Gets 3rd Degree Murder Charge Reinstated Against Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*As the proceedings began this Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled to reinstate a third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis...
Read more
Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO