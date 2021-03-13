Holly Robinson Peete Claims Sharon Osbourne Complained She was ‘Too Ghetto’

*If you recall, when the CBS show “The Talk” debuted back in 2011 one of hosts was actress Holly Robinson Peete. However, she was subsequently let go from the show after that first season. On Friday, Peete tweeted that it was because Sharon Osbourne complained that she was “too ghetto.”

Hmm, this is interesting information because earlier this week, Osbourne got into a heated exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Osbourne’s defense of her longtime pal Piers Morgan, whose critique of Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has been branded racist.

Osbourne, who went into boo-hoo mode during the spat, suggested that her co-hosts were accusing her of being racist just for sticking up for Morgan.

Well, with her Friday tweet, Robinson Peete is straight up suggesting that the shoe fits.

“I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk … then I was gone. I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co-host who remained calm & respectful because … she HAD to,” Robinson Peete tweeted. “I’ve always been a highroad girl but when I watched what everyone else saw on my former show … it triggered me and I wanted to speak out,” she added on Instagram.

Osbourne later apologized and said she doesn’t “condone racism, misogyny or bullying.”

“To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry,” she said.

Meanwhile, across the pond, Piers Morgan slammed Osbourne’s “bullies” for forcing her mea culpa and demanded an apology from “The Talk” for “their disgraceful slurs against me.”

So far, Osbourne hasn’t commented on Holly Robinson Peete’s comment.