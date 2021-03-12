Saturday, March 13, 2021
The Pulse of Entertainment: Hard Rock Band The Lonely Ones is About to ‘Change the Station’ on Single

By Eunice Moseley
thelonelyones
The Lonely Ones, front-man Marty McCoy, 2nd from left, along with Tommy Johnson, Jymmy Tolland and Jake Earley.

*“Cool thing is everyone thinks we’re a new band…young and fresh. We’re actually pretty well known as Bobaflex,” said Marty McCoy, lead guitarist and vocalist for The Lonely Ones, currently promoting their single “Change the Station” (Imagen Records).

The Lonely Ones Hard-Rock band has already released three other singles, “Eternal Sadness,” the title track “The Lonely Ones,” “Real Big Trouble,” and my favorite “Flash,” a cover of the hit single by the band Queen, all from their upcoming August, 2021 album release. The Lonely Ones even made a powerful music video to the “Flash/The Hero” cover single. The vocal harmony from the guys is impeccable. Aside from the front-man Marty, the group also consists of Tommy Johnson (drums), Jymmy Tolland (bass, vocals), and Jake Earley (guitar, vocals).

“We were a band before my brother dropped out. He wanted to be home with the family,” McCoy said about why they changed the band name from Bobaflex to The Lonely Ones. “As soon as we changed the name the pandemic hit. The word on the street is that it will end in August. I’m hoping we’ll be back on the road.”

“We are actually promoting four songs,” he pointed out. “We started releasing singles in March, 2020. It wasn’t the preferred plan (making an album). We just wanted to bring sunshine and happiness.”

Marty says his band has performed to sold-out venues of 1,500 or more people from around the world in the past 15 years as Bobaflex.

“People say Rock-n-Roll is dead, I disagree,” Marty said. “We always have lots of people show up. Music does a 10 year cycle. The pandemic will create a new renaissance of new artists. I’m excited.”

I agree with Marty on Rock-n-Roll and the emergence of artistic creativity because of the pandemic creating a need for “emotional release.” www.TheLonelyOnes.net

