Netflix Testing Crack Down on Users Sharing Passwords [VIDEO]

*Netflix is running a test cracking down on users sharing passwords.

The streaming giant has typically ignored password sharing, even though one-third of all users share passwords, per CNBC.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Verge, “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.” Some customers are getting a message to sign up for their own account if they’re using an account that is not their own.

The message reads: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

According to a spokesman, Netflix tries “hundreds” of tests a year with select customers around the globe.

Here’s more from The Verge:

If someone is unable to verify account ownership within a certain timeframe, they won’t be able to stream any Netflix content. Instead, they’ll be asked to make their own account. While this may not prevent all password sharing — hypothetically, an account owner could send their friend the code as it comes through — the idea is that it will prevent some password sharing.

“Password sharing is something you have to learn to live with,” co-CEO Reed Hastings said in 2016. “There’s so much legitimate password sharing, like you sharing with your spouse, with your kids, so there’s no bright line, and we’re doing fine as is.”

According to research firm Magid, nearly 33% of Netflix users share their passwords with at least one other person.

Netflix’s basic plan costs $8.99 per month and the standard plan is $13.99 per month, which allows users to stream content on two screens at the same time.