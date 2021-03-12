Man’s Helpless Reaction To Salt Bae Feeding His Date Meat Now a Meme (Watch)

*Salt Bae has struck again.

The Turkish restaurateur first went viral in 2017 for the dashing way he salted meat, then again last fall when a woman twerked for him, prompting an angry reaction from her man.

The famous butcher, born Nusret Gökçe, has gone viral yet again over a man’s reaction to the way he fed his date a strip of steak he had just seasoned. It wasn’t just the way that she took the meat, it was her boyfriend’s look of pain as it was happening.

The poor man is now a meme.

Watch below:

i waited my whole life for this moment 😂😍 pic.twitter.com/5DAL6VKJnZ — 👸🏽🥀🔥 (@YouAdoreeShay) March 12, 2021

She did the most with her tongue out all seductively 😂 that man hurt pic.twitter.com/weJ7Lq0zo9 — Food Connoisseur 🇳🇬🧛🏾🖤 (@nairamakinmitch) March 12, 2021

“she really eating another mans meat in front me?” pic.twitter.com/HuxJ111Ejx — babylon. (@broztitute) March 12, 2021