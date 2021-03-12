Judge Denies Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife’s Request for Restraining Order

*Dr. Dre’s wife Nicole Young has been denied an emergency restraining order against her estranged husband after claiming she fears for her safety because he refers to her in his new track as a “greedy bitch.”

Per TMZ, Nicole says Dre “has upped the ante and is now outright threatening me to keep my mouth shut or else.”:

Here’s more from the outlet:

According to the docs filed by attorney Samantha Spector … Nicole feels this latest alleged threat — along with her past allegations of spousal abuse — justify an emergency restraining order, but the judge begged to differ and denied her request because of “insufficient evidence.”

As for Dre’s response to her allegations, filed by Laura Wasser, he says he’s only seen or spoken to Nicole one time since she filed for divorce in June 2020 …. and that was when she visited him at the hospital in January, following his brain aneurysm.

Young filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. In his response, Dre, 55, noted that the couple has a prenuptial agreement that he wants enforced. Young filed documents contesting the prenup.

We previously reported, Young is now trying to subpoena three women: singer Jillian Speer, model turned skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop,” according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail. Young claims they are former lovers of the music mogul, and she’s reportedly trying to get them to spill on her soon-to-be-ex-husband.

However, all three are fighting Nicole’s legal efforts to subpoena them as witnesses in the legal war with Dre. The couple’s nasty fight over his estimated $1billion empire centers on a pre-marital agreement they both signed in back in 1996.

Young says one of the women “purchased a $2 million-plus home—in cash—back in 2019, and wants to know if Dre funded the purchase,” per Complex.

Young says the depositions of the women could affect her spousal support and the court’s decision on the prenup.

Following the release of Dre’s diss track toward his ex, Young says she’s also receiving death threats from his fans.

She is seeking $2 million per month in temporary spousal support.