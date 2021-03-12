Friday, March 12, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez Are A Couple No More – Wedding is OFF: Report

By Fisher Jack
Jennifer Lopez - Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez – Alex Rodriguez / TMZ/Getty Composite

*Remember that big wedding that J-Lo and A-Rod were planning after 4 years of togetherness? Well, you can scratch it ’cause they are DONE as a couple.

Here’s what TMZ is reporting:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are over — the’ve called it quits after 4 years together, sources connected to the couple confirm to TMZ.

The superstars first got together in 2017 and Alex put a massive ring on it in 2019.

Unclear what caused the split. We’re working on it.

The two had started wedding planning before COVID hit in early 2020 — but obviously the pandemic threw a huge wrench in their plans.

Before that, they were exploring buying the NY Mets together — and had rallied some of their very rich and famous friends to put together a competitive offer … but it didn’t pan out.

Story developing …

