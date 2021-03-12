Family of George Floyd Family Reach $27M Settlement with Minneapolis [VIDEO]



*The City of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family.

Floyd’s family filed the wrongful death lawsuit in July against the city, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the 3 other officers involved in the May 25 arrest of Floyd that resulted in his death.

Chauvin is currently facing charges of third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the killing. Video of Floyd’s arrest shows Chauvin kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Per TMZ, “the family’s suit alleged the city and the ex-police officers violated Floyd’s rights, specifically calling out the neck restraint techniques used during his arrest,” the outlet writes.

After the settlement was announced, George’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, said, “Our family suffered an irreplaceable loss May 25 when George’s life was senselessly taken by a Minneapolis police officer. While we will never get our beloved George back, we will continue to work tirelessly to make this world a better, and safer, place for all.”

She added, “Going forward, my work as Founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will be a priority both in George’s birthplace of Fayetteville, North Carolina and around the country.”

“I do want to on behalf of the entire city council, offer my deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd, his friends and all in our community who are mourning his loss,’ said Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender. “No amount of money can ever address the intense pain or trauma caused by this death to George Floyd’s family or to the people of our city.”

Famed attorney Ben Crump, an attorney for the family, said the settlement sends a “powerful message.”

“George Floyd’s horrific death, witnessed by millions of people around the world, unleashed a deep longing and undeniable demand for justice and change,” said Crump, who noted that the settlement “sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.”

The settlement comes weeks before Chauvin’s trial. He is being tried separately from Lane, Kueng, and Thao, who are scheduled to go on trial in August.

It is expected that the four accused killers will all be acquitted.