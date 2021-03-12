Friday, March 12, 2021
Home News
News

Family of George Floyd Family Reach $27M Settlement with Minneapolis [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0


*The City of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family.

Floyd’s family filed the wrongful death lawsuit in July against the city, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the 3 other officers involved in the May 25 arrest of Floyd that resulted in his death.

Chauvin is currently facing charges of third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the killing. Video of Floyd’s arrest shows Chauvin kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Per TMZ, “the family’s suit alleged the city and the ex-police officers violated Floyd’s rights, specifically calling out the neck restraint techniques used during his arrest,” the outlet writes. 

READ MORE: Derek Chauvin Gets 3rd Degree Murder Charge Reinstated Against Him

After the settlement was announced, George’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, said, “Our family suffered an irreplaceable loss May 25 when George’s life was senselessly taken by a Minneapolis police officer. While we will never get our beloved George back, we will continue to work tirelessly to make this world a better, and safer, place for all.”

She added, “Going forward, my work as Founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will be a priority both in George’s birthplace of Fayetteville, North Carolina and around the country.”

“I do want to on behalf of the entire city council, offer my deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd, his friends and all in our community who are mourning his loss,’ said Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender. “No amount of money can ever address the intense pain or trauma caused by this death to George Floyd’s family or to the people of our city.”

Famed attorney Ben Crump, an attorney for the family, said the settlement sends a “powerful message.”

“George Floyd’s horrific death, witnessed by millions of people around the world, unleashed a deep longing and undeniable demand for justice and change,” said Crump, who noted that the settlement “sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.”

The settlement comes weeks before Chauvin’s trial. He is being tried separately from Lane, Kueng, and Thao, who are scheduled to go on trial in August.

It is expected that the four accused killers will all be acquitted.

Previous articleRyan Coogler Talks Challenges of Making ‘Black Panther 2’ without Chadwick Boseman [VIDEO]
Next articleJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez Are A Couple No More – Wedding is OFF: Report
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers...
Read more
Social Heat

Derek Chauvin Gets 3rd Degree Murder Charge Reinstated Against Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*As the proceedings began this Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled to reinstate a third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis...
Read more
Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO