Ex-Knick Patrick Ewing Blasts MSG for Repeatedly Making Him Show ID: ‘I Thought This Was My Building’ (Watch)

*After playing 15 seasons in Madison Square Garden as the dominant anchor of the New York Knicks, Patrick Ewing was beside himself Thursday in his return to the venue after security repeatedly demanded that he show ID to move around the building.

Ewing was back in the Garden as Georgetown’s head men’s basketball coach. Fresh from his team’s upset win over top-seeded Villanova in the Big East Tournament, Ewing brought up the security drama at his post-game press conference.

“I thought this was my building. And I feel terrible that I’m getting stopped, accosted, asking for passes. Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am. I’m getting stopped. I can’t move around this building. I was like, ‘What the hell? Is this Madison Square Garden?’ I’m gonna have to call Mr. [James] Dolan and say, ‘Jeez, is my number in the rafters or what?'”

Watch below, beginning at 0:24:

MSG released a statement on the Ewing issue: “Jim (Dolan) and Patrick have a long-standing relationship; they spoke this afternoon and reaffirmed that. We all know, respect and appreciate what he means to The Garden and New York.”