British Pundit Says Royal Fam Can’t Be Racist Because Their Subjects are Mostly ‘Black or Asian’ (Watch)

*No, this wasn’t an “SNL” skit or satirical headline from The Onion.

A guest on Fox News really argued Thursday that there’s no possible way the British royal family could be racist because most of the queen’s colonial subjects are Black or Asian.

“I don’t think the royal family is racist,” said Richard Mineards, a columnist for California’s Montecito Journal. “You’ve got to remember that for nearly half a century, the queen has been the head of the Commonwealth, which is a number of lands around the world that were from the colonial days, and the majority of the people who live in those lands are Black or Asian. So the queen is far from being a racist, and I don’t think the royal family as a whole is racist, as William said this morning in London.”

Watch below:

Needless to say, Twitter got Mineards together real quick, with many reminding him of how the Commonwealth was acquired. Many member states were former territories that the British Empire took by force, and were part of its history of aggressive colonialism and slavery.

WHAT DO THEY THINK COLONIZER MEANS?! 😭 https://t.co/NDdZbvGuhK — Brooke Obie (@BrookeObie) March 11, 2021

“Some of my best colonies are Black.” — David Knowles (@writerknowles) March 11, 2021

Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage offered a similarly obtuse line of reasoning Wednesday on right-wing network Newsmax.

“The queen and the royal family have spent the last 70 years touring around the Commonwealth,” he said. “The vast majority of those people are Black and Asian. I would put it to you that nobody in the world, in history, has done more for people of color than the British royal family.”