Friday, March 12, 2021
Beverly Peele Struggled to Bond with Son After Sexual Assault by His Father Peter Nygard

By Ny MaGee
*Model Beverly Peele says she had a hard time bonding with her son after allegedly being sexually assaulted by his father, former fashion executive Peter Nygard.

In December, the Canadian designer was arrested after he was indicted in the United States for allegedly using his fashion business to conceal sex trafficking and other illegal activity, federal prosecutors allege, per CNN.

“My son and I are very close. I told him that, ‘It was hard for me to take you into my arms,’ and things like that,” Peele shared on the “Tamron Hall Show.” “Everything I say my son already knows, so it’s not anything that he’s hearing for the first time. He’s such a strong boy, or a young man, I should say. I’m very, very thankful for him.” 

She added, “The best thing I got out of Peter Nygard was my son.”

READ MORE: Arkansas Teacher on Leave After Forcing Black Child to Unclog Feces from Toilet with His Bare Hands

Peele claims she was married to Jeffrey Alexander when she learned Nygard, 79, was her son’s father. 

“I did not want to breastfeed. I didn’t want to put the baby’s smell on me,” she said. “I hate saying that but it’s the truth and it’s because it’s what Peter Nygard did to me … and the way everything went down.”

Peele also opened up about the sexual assault in the discovery+ documentary “Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygard.”

“I think what enticed most of the victims of Nygård was the promise of bettering their lives, and their career, and their careers taking off, or the potential chance of money or flying around the world and having that, so to speak, Hollywood glamorous, fabulous model life,” Peele explained while promoting the doc at TCA in February. “He portrayed an image of wealth.  He has his private plane. He always has parties.  And for someone who’s not in the know, the business at all, coming from nothing, that’s a humongous lure,” she added. 

“So I think that was one of his main reasons why people were around him. And he had money, so that was one thing.  As far as myself, how did I get caught up in it?  You know, I had a child with the man so I had to be there as well, even though my contract was over. So it was different for me as far as that goes,” she continued. “But I think what really drew the women in was the fact that there was always beautiful women around, and they all look like they’re having a great time, and you don’t see what’s behind the closed doors until the door is closed.”

