Friday, March 12, 2021
A-Rod's Madison LeCroy Cheating Rumors Played a Big Role in Breakup with J-Lo

By Fisher Jack
Alex Rodrigues - Jennifer Lopez (Getty)
Alex Rodrigues – Jennifer Lopez (Getty)

*Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez reportedly called it quits over the scandal between the former Yankees player and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy.

Apparently, the couple decided to end their engagement after sources confirmed Rodriguez was linked to LeCroy despite the reality star saying she never met the athlete in person. In January, LeCroy revealed during a reunion special that she had been FaceTiming Rodriguez and told Page Six that he “never physically cheated on his fiancee with me.”

According to the outlet, a source close to the couple said Lopez was embarrassed by the entire situation along with dealing with their own personal issues with Rodriguez.

A Page Six’s source put it more bluntly: “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

Previous articleMan Props Wife’s Dead Body on Couch and Had Kids Open Christmas Gifts
Fisher Jack

