Thursday, March 11, 2021
Two-Time History Maker Talent Agent/Entrepreneur LyNea ‘LB’ Bell Celebrates Launch of GOTCONN Search Engine

By Fisher Jack
*After celebrating the rich history and significant accomplishments of many African Americans during Black History month, it’s now Women’s History month and history is yet, still being made.  Talent agent/entrepreneur LyNea “LB” Bell makes history twice celebrating two historical firsts. Bell is the first woman and dually, the first African American woman to launch a search engine.  GOTCONN, a privacy-based search engine is the brainchild of the trailblazing entrepreneur.

Since its launch during Black History month, the word about GOTCONN has been moving quickly throughout all industries and has privacy advocates giving it a huge thumbs up. Users are wowed by its speed and accuracy, but most of all they are excited to learn that a search engine  can do this and still respect your privacy .

“It’s important that people know exactly what they are opening themselves up to when conducting a simple search. They need to know that they don’t have to trade away their personal privacy to get a great search experience,” says Bell.

Over the course of twelve months, Bell worked with Lead Engineer Jason Cook, and Engineering Professor Dr. Roderick Crowder to develop a search engine that could generate accurate and relevant search results, while dually protecting the user’s privacy. The team was able to successfully accomplish what many people that was impossible, thereby making one of GOTCONN’s greatest offerings the ability for users to search without being cyber-stalked by the search provider and their partners on other websites you may visit. Users can search the internet without their personal identifying information being logged, tracked, retained or sold. This literally puts a stop to that creepy feeling you get after noticing big tech companies have followed your every move. GOTCONN, displays exceptional search results without ever compromising the user’s privacy.

“I am thrilled at the response. I was told it couldn’t be done without the backing of a tech giant, but here we are, and we are working on some never seen before enhanced features to be released in the coming months, says Bell.

The search engine offers a quick and easy installation and is available on computer and all mobile devices by going to GOTCONN.com.

More About LyNea “LB” Bell
With more than 15 years of experience as a Theatrical & Literary Agent, and Product Endorsement Specialist, CEO & Founder of Bell Hall Talent & Literary Agency, LyNea “LB” Bell continues to impact the industry with innovative solutions and creative ideas.   After a world wind opening in 2016, the Bell Hall Talent & Literary Agency quickly began making its independent footprint in Hollywood, representing many industry notables in the areas of film, tv, theatrical, comedy, commercials, voice-overs, print and literary. Some of the agencies past and present clients include Grammy nominated singer Kenny Lattimore, and actors LisaRaye McCoy,  Paula Jai Parker, Art Evans, Hal Williams, Heather Langenkamp, Dorian Gregory and Tina Alexis Allen to name a few. Bell attended Griffin Business College in Seattle, Washington earning a degree in Computer Programming before going on to earn a 2nd degree in Business/Corporate Communications from the University of Phoenix-SC. To learn more visit her at www.LyNeaBell.com.

For more information, contact Reid Rich at [email protected] or call 310-560-1383.

