Trump Calls on Former NFLer Herschel Walker to Run for Senate in Georgia

*Former President Donald Trump is urging former NFLer Herschel Walker to run for the United States Senate in Georgia.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a press release. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Walker, who claims he suffers from multiple personality disorders and has previously spoken out against reparations for Blacks, spoke in support of Trump at the Republican National Convention last year. At the time, he said it “hurt my soul” to hear people call the former president a racist.

“It hurt my soul to hear the terrible names that people called Donald,” Walker said in his speech. “The worst one is racist. I take it as a personal insult that people would think I’ve had a 37-year friendship with a racist. People that think that don’t know what they’re talking about. Growing up in the Deep South, I’ve seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.”

Speaking about his friendship with Trump to USA Today, Walker said he wasn’t asked to speak at the RNC, he volunteered.

“In society today, if you’ve got a Black friend, oh, jeez you’re like king,’’ Walker told USA Today Sports. “But not one time has (Trump) asked me to speak for him. I don’t even think he knew I was going to speak this time. I’m the one that asked.’’

He goes on to say that… “Losing friends has been a big cost. I lost some friends, and that’s what’s so strange about it. How could in a country like America you disagree with someone that you now want to injure that person or you just don’t want to talk to them no more? Where did it get that you become a country like that?’’ Adding “You have people get upset, they call you names,” he said of the criticism he receives for supporting the president. “That’s fine. I’m not going to say a word about it because I know who Herschel Walker is. I was bullied when I was a little boy, I was bullied back then,” Walker explained.

“Today I’m a grown man. So people have their opinion and that’s what’s so wild. I’m willing to listen. I’d like to know every point of view because that would bring understanding to me. And I just tell them about my point of view and that’s when you try to come to an understanding,” he continued.

Walker has made no public statement about entering the political arena per Trump’s request.