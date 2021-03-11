Stacey Dash Now Regrets Aligning Herself with Trump, Fox News: ‘That’s Not Who I Am Anymore’ (Watch)

*All of a sudden, Stacey Dash is sorry for the way she’s backed Donald Trump during his presidency, and for her inflammatory rhetoric on conservative platform Fox News.

The 52-year-old former actress made the whiplash 180 in an exclusive interview with DailyMailTV. The woman who raised eyebrows for backing Trump’s statement after the 2017 Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally in Virginia that there were “very fine people on both sides,” for defending Trump’s claim that Mexican immigrants were drug traffickers, rapists and criminals and calling for an end to celebrating Black History Month, has apologized for the comments, and now has the nerve to blame her “arrogant pride and anger” on Fox News typecasting her as the “angry conservative black woman.”

“There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them,’ she said.

“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was,” she added. “I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”

She also claimed that Fox was paying her to be back the shenanigans of Trump and all things MAGA, no matter how racist.

“I’m not a victim of anyone,” she said. “Working for Fox at the time, that was my job. I did my job from the place I was at. Stacey now would never work at Fox, would never work for a news network or be a news contributor.”

But Dash continued to back Trump’s racism even after FOX fired her in 2016 after she claimed Barack Obama “didn’t give a s**t’ about terrorism.”

During her failed March 2018 run for a Southern California GOP congressional seat, she told MSNBC that Trump was “absolutely right” in his comments about the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally.

“I think he was absolutely right… Both sides had a right to assemble, but they were both extremes,” she said. “Do I know every person of the neo-Nazi party, if they have a good heart or not? No I do not.”

With her sudden change of heart, Dash is now regretting her alignment with Trump. “Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in. But he’s not the president. I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance.”

Dash did the interview to promote her role in the new anti-abortion movie Roe v Wade, about the Supreme Court landmark case. The actress who found stardom as Beverly Hills high schooler Dionne in “Clueless” says she’s now a pariah in Hollywood because of her right wing views. “I’ve been basically blacklisted. Being a black conservative is not easy,” she said.

Dash said her conservative views are rooted in a tough upbringing in the South Bronx during the ’70s, where her parents were teen drug addicts, her uncle was a pimp, her babysitter sexually abused her and she saw her first dead body on the street at just three years old.

“This idea that people think I’m coming from a place of judgement with the things I believe? No, it’s experience,” she said “I’m from the hood,” added the actress, whose cousin Damon Dash co-founded Jay Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records. “The codes of the street are very conservative. If you’re not a hustler, if you don’t know how to hustle, how to make your money, you’re a lamb for the slaughter.”