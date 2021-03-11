Son Watches Via Webcam as His 83-year-old Mother is Sexually Assaulted by Nursing Home Worker

*The son of an 83-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s reportedly witnessed her being sexually assaulted by a nursing home worker via webcam.

Olabamidele Olumide Bewaji, 52, is accused of attacking the woman at The Pillars of Mankato home in Mankato, Minnesota, on March 8.

The woman’s son had set up a surveillance camera in his mother’s room so he could monitor her treatment while at home. He was stunned to see Bewaji allegedly caress his mother, before stripping off her clothes and having his way with her as she lay in her bed. Bewaji then climbed into bed with the woman and sexually assaulted her a second time, per MSN.

READ MORE: Judge Rules Vanessa Bryant Can Release Names of Deputies Who Shared Kobe Crash Photos

“An 83-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s was reportedly sexually assaulted by a nursing home worker while her son witnessed the attack via webcam… 52-year-old Olabamidele Bewaji is charged…”https://t.co/GwscU4Gr3T — Logical Meme (@Logicalmeme) March 11, 2021

The son was able to demand that he stop the abuse by speaking to Bewaji through the speaker of the webcam. Bewaji ‘slowly’ complied with the demand, according to The Free Press.

The victim’s son called the police and when they arrived on the scene, they found the elderly woman half-naked and “confused” about what happened to her.

According to a court report posted on The Smoking Gun, Bewaji is charged with having sexual contact with a “mentally impaired, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless” person. He reportedly also admitted to authorities that he had sex with the woman in February.