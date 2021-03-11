NBA Bound? One-Armed Teen Goes Viral over Stunning Basketball Skills (Watch)

*Hansel Enmanuel, a 16-year-old who lost his left arm in an accident at age 6, is going viral thanks to his eye-popping basketball highlight videos.

The high schooler can be seen throwing down dunks, shooting threes, dishing assists, and running the floor with show-stopping prowess. During the Orlando Winter ShowDown tournament in Kissimmee, Florida, he dazzled virtual crowds at the three-game tournament, averaging 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The hoops sensation lost his left arm when a wall fell on him at just 6-years-old. He was trapped under the wall for two hours before being rushed to the hospital. By that time, the arm needed to be amputated.

But don’t call it a disability. His skills have earned the Dominican Republic native a scholarship to Life Christian Academy in Florida.

Watch his viral videos below: