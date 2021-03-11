Michael B. Jordan to Make Directorial Debut with ‘Creed III’

*Michael B. Jordan has confirmed that he will make his directorial debut with “Creed III” for MGM.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan will reprise his role as Adonis “Donnie” Johnson Creed and also produce the film. He shared the exciting news on his Instagram Stories, writing “Excited is an understatement!”

In a statement to THR Jordan said “Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right.”

READ MORE: Tessa Thompson Confirms ‘Creed III’ in the Works, Michael B. Jordan to Direct

We teamed up waaaay before SMA! Hahaha can’t wait for everyone to see what you’ve been cooking up. 🙌🏾 https://t.co/fEAgNnvi1V — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 15, 2021

He continued, “Creed III is that moment—a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment.”

“This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me,” Jordan added. “I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the same responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are also expected to reprise their roles. Thompson previously dished about Jordan starring in and directing the third installment in the hit boxing franchise.

“He is directing the next Creed,” said Thompson in an interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz. She also noted that she plans to tease the actor over his status as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive. “It’s going to be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director. I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness.”

“We’re not gonna make [the movie] until later [next] year,” the actress, who plays Jordan’s love interest Bianca in the Creed series, added. “Who knows what happens? … I don’t know if he’ll still be the Sexiest Man Alive in six months. It could be Nnamdi [Asomugha],” who is her co-star in the new film “Sylvie’s Love.”

“Creed III” marks the ninth installment in the Rocky film series, which includes four movies directed by the original star, Sylvester Stallone.

“Creed III” is set for a Nov. 23, 2022 release.