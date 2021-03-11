Thursday, March 11, 2021
‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Is This the End for Amber and Puppy? [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Amber breaking it off with her lady-love Puppy. 

After spending four years in prison, Puppy just can’t seem to get her act together now that she’s a free woman — and Amber is fed up. Is this the end for them? Watch their heated moment via our exclusive clip above. 

Elsewhere in this week’s two-hour season three finale, Kristianna confronts her sister and husband about shocking cheating rumors. Andrea’s birthday blowup with her Mormon friend causes a stir. Michael surprises Sarah. Destinie and Shawn expose revealing secrets. Shavel and Quaylon spiral out of control.  

Catch “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

About Life After Lockup
Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

