‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Is This the End for Amber and Puppy? [WATCH]

*WE tv’s “Life After Lockup” returns this week with an all-new episode that finds Amber breaking it off with her lady-love Puppy.

After spending four years in prison, Puppy just can’t seem to get her act together now that she’s a free woman — and Amber is fed up. Is this the end for them? Watch their heated moment via our exclusive clip above.

Elsewhere in this week’s two-hour season three finale, Kristianna confronts her sister and husband about shocking cheating rumors. Andrea’s birthday blowup with her Mormon friend causes a stir. Michael surprises Sarah. Destinie and Shawn expose revealing secrets. Shavel and Quaylon spiral out of control.

Catch “Life After Lockup” Friday at 9/8c on WE tv.

About Life After Lockup

Couples risk everything to meet their felon fiancés at release. When they face shocking firsts, family drama & deception on the rocky road to the altar, will their love survive after lockup or is it all just a con?