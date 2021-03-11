Thursday, March 11, 2021
Lawyer Representing T.I. & Tiny’s Sexual Assault Accusers Prepping National Enquirer Story

By Ny MaGee
T.I. & Tiny

*The lawyer representing at least a dozen women who have accused rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny of sexual assault is allegedly prepping a story with the National Enquirer. 

According to thejasminebrand.com, the details of the story are scarce, but attorney Tyrone Blackburn intends to provide a “spin story that refuses to identify any of the alleged victims,” a source tells the outlet. 

The source adds, “Blackburn repeatedly refusing to name the so-called “victims” he represents, you have to wonder what he is hiding from the public.”

The couple’s attorney, Steve Sadow, tells thejasminebrand.com exclusively: “The Harrisses continue to deny in the strongest possible terms these scurrilous and unsubstantiated accusations. We await lawyer Blackburn exposing his anonymous accusers to the light of day by revealing their names. Only then will we be in a position to confront their allegations with true facts.”

He continues, “By the lawyer choosing instead to misuse the media for his own publicity and hiding the identities of his clients from the public and us, he makes it impossible for us to do so now. We are confident that if the claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be brought.”

READ MORE: T.I. and Tiny Accused of Trying to Make a Deal Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

As previously reported, several women began to come forward with tales of being drugged and sexually abused by T.I. and Tiny after the couple’s former friend Sabrina Peterson claimed T.I. had put a gun to her head in 2009.

“you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!” she wrote via Instagram on Jan. 25.

Peterson also posted more than 30 accounts on her Instagram Stories from women who claimed T.I. and Tiny force-fed them drugs and then had sex with them.

Responding via a statement, a spokesperson for T.I. (Clifford Harris) and Tiny (Tameka Harris) refuted the accusations.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” the statement reads. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

