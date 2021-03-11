Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers and told his estranged wife that she is only able to contact him through his security.

However, a source close to the couple said that West stopped speaking to her before the divorce was filed and despite that, the two are still co-parenting, according to Page Six. “Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them. She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”

The rapper also requested that Kim is not present during his visits to see their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, a nanny is always present when Kim is not home with the children and she trusts Kanye around them.

