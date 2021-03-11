Thursday, March 11, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

‘Felon Bae’ Jeremy Meeks: ‘God Was Waiting for Me to Be in The Right Space Mentally’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Jeremy Meeks in Dutch
Jeremy “Hot Felon” Meeks as Craze in the film Dutch

*Jeremy Meeks is still making it as a model and actor after his mug shot went viral and he became known as “Hot Felon,” aka “Felon Bae.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Meeks to talk about his journey, dating life, and new movie “Dutch,” starring Lance Gross as a drug dealer who will use any means necessary to dominate the streets and beyond.

Meeks, who plays Craze, told Lahmers that despite his early street life, a family member predicted that he would someday be famous. The budding actor said he’s happy to have finally turned the corner from the type of lifestyle depicted in the film.

“When I was sitting in the feds and my mug shot went viral, I realized this was meant to be. God was waiting for me to be in the right space, mentally to take on this blessing, because as fast as it came, I could throw it all away if I make the wrong decisions.”

“I want so much more for myself and for my kids,” he continued. “I wanted to break the generational cycle of going to jail. My whole family was in the system. I never want to mess up this blessing. It feels good to do something positive that my kids can be proud of.”

Watch his “Extra” interview below, followed by the trailer for “Dutch,” set for release Friday, March 12.

Previous articleRaise a Fist: Pamela Smith Becomes First Black Woman Chief of U.S. Park Police (Watch)
Next articlePrince William Reacts to Meghan and Harry’s Controversial Oprah Interview: ‘We Are Not a Racist Family’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO