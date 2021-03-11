‘Felon Bae’ Jeremy Meeks: ‘God Was Waiting for Me to Be in The Right Space Mentally’ (Watch)

*Jeremy Meeks is still making it as a model and actor after his mug shot went viral and he became known as “Hot Felon,” aka “Felon Bae.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Meeks to talk about his journey, dating life, and new movie “Dutch,” starring Lance Gross as a drug dealer who will use any means necessary to dominate the streets and beyond.

Meeks, who plays Craze, told Lahmers that despite his early street life, a family member predicted that he would someday be famous. The budding actor said he’s happy to have finally turned the corner from the type of lifestyle depicted in the film.

“When I was sitting in the feds and my mug shot went viral, I realized this was meant to be. God was waiting for me to be in the right space, mentally to take on this blessing, because as fast as it came, I could throw it all away if I make the wrong decisions.”

“I want so much more for myself and for my kids,” he continued. “I wanted to break the generational cycle of going to jail. My whole family was in the system. I never want to mess up this blessing. It feels good to do something positive that my kids can be proud of.”

Watch his “Extra” interview below, followed by the trailer for “Dutch,” set for release Friday, March 12.