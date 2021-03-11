Derek Chauvin Gets 3rd Degree Murder Charge Reinstated Against Him

*As the proceedings began this Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled to reinstate a third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Cahill initially dismissed the charge last fall because he believed that the circumstances of Chauvin’s case did not fit. However, an appellate ruling in an unrelated case provided new grounds for it days before the big trial started and ordered him to reconsider.

Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes on May 25, is already charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, as well as second-degree manslaughter. The third-degree murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, CBS News notes. According to experts, a third-degree murder charge could make it easier for prosecutors to land a conviction.