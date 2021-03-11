Arkansas Teacher on Leave After Forcing Black Child to Unclog Feces from Toilet with His Bare Hands

*An Arkansas elementary school teacher has been put on leave after making a Black kindergarten student unclog a toilet full of feces with his bare hands.

Karla Lasiter works for Crystal Hill Elementary School located in North Little Rock. The 5-year-old boy’s mother, Ashley Murry, is calling for her termination over the incident.

“It’s degrading for a child, so I don’t feel like any child should have to go through this,” Murry told KARK 4 News. “They basically made him go in the toilet and get his feces and the dirty tissue out of the toilet,” she explained.

The boy’s grandmother, Tami Murry, wrote a lengthy post on Facebook about the incident:

PSA…I have been struggling with this since yesterday!!!! As I was on my way to a meeting I got a phone call, it was my middle daughter…Mother I have something to tell you and you are going to get very upset…I said okay, tell me…She said Ashton’s(my grandson) teacher made him put his hand in the commode and clean out his feces and tissue because he stopped up the commode. I said WHAT!!!! I told her let me get off the phone, I had arrived at my destination and started calling the elementary school(Crystal Hill Elementary)and PCSSD school board. When I got out of my meeting I called seven on your side and emailed Fox 16. The Superintendent of PCSSD called me at 6 something yesterday evening!!

I want this teacher to never ever do this to another black male student again!!! This child is 5 years old in kindergarten!!! He is a young black male and this was done to degrade him, belittle him, and it will cause him to have anxiety, he keeps telling everyone what happened!!! I am not stopping until this is handled properly!!! We have to protect our black males but decent and in order!!!!! This woman had the nerve to say she didn’t know why she did it after admitting to it!!!! Lord Jesus, help our teachers and allow only those with no hidden agendas and a love for children to become teachers…I don’t know if it’s racism or pure dislike for him, but something isn’t right!!!!! Please keep up with what is going on with your young children in the classroom…ask them questions daily!!!

The boy’s mother said she received a call from Lasiter who could not explain why she made the child clean the dirty toilet with his bare hands.

“She got on the phone with me and she said she didn’t have an explanation, she just knew she was wrong,” Ashley said. “But she stated to the principal that she was trying to teach how not to stop up the toilet.”

The child has since been pulled out of Lasiter’s classroom. The Pulaski County Special School District said it is “‘actively investigating’ the allegation.”

In a statement to KATV, the district said, “Employees across the district work hard every day to create an environment where students feel safe and protected. As is district policy, we cannot disclose information in regards to disciplinary personnel matters.”

A Go Fund Me has been set up by the family for “assistance with legal fees as they try to seek justice from the Pulaski County Special School District.” The campaign noted that the boy “has been traumatized,” and will need counseling following the incident.

The teacher will reportedly remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.