‘A Lot of My Lower Ones Are Blacks’: Georgetown Law Professor’s Zoom Remarks Prompt Investigation (Watch)

*Georgetown Law has announced it will investigate a professor who complained about the competency of her Black students in a Zoom call with another professor.

“We learned earlier this week that two members of our faculty engaged in a conversation that included reprehensible statements concerning the evaluation of Black students. We are responding with the utmost seriousness to this situation,” William Treanor, the dean of Georgetown University Law Center, said in a statement Wednesday promising a “thorough investigation.”

Treanor didn’t identify the professors, but the Georgetown Black Law Students Association outed them as Sandra Sellers and David Batson. Video of their exchange was reportedly leaked by a student after the recorded Zoom conversation was left readily available to students for several days.

.@GeorgetownLaw negotiations Professors Sandra Sellers and David Batson being openly racist on a recorded Zoom call. Beyond unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/q5MoWjBok8 — Hassan Ahmad (@hahmad1996) March 10, 2021

In the snippet that went viral, a woman identified as Sellers is seen complaining about students whose work she described as “jumbled.” She continued: “You know what? I hate to say this, I end up having this angst every semester, that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks. It happens almost every semester, and it’s like, oh, come on. You know, we get some really good ones but there also usually are some of them that are just plain at the bottom.”

Batson nods in agreement. The BLSA is now calling on the university to immediately fire Sellers, an adjunct professor, and require a public apology from Batson for his “failure to adequately condemn” her comments.